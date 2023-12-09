The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed certain species of turtles on the ‘Red List’ as they are close to extinction (“ Back to the Sea: Watch 13 rehabilitated sea turtles released into the sea at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem”, Gulf News, November 20). Scientists have found that three-quarters of the world’s coral reefs are in danger, and around 25 per cent of marine species live there. Human intervention has caused the loss of mangroves and seagrass. Ocean warming and marine pollution are the main reasons for the decline of coral reefs. The global wildlife population has decreased by more than 60 per cent since 1970, and we humans are responsible for the extinction of various species. The world population of wildlife has also dropped by almost 60 percent, and it will continue to decline in the coming years. According to scientists, the main reasons for the decline of wildlife are habitat loss, overconsumption, pollution, invasive species, and diseases, for which we humans are responsible. On land, the biggest threat is the loss of land to agriculture due to the growth of cities. Hunting for food and poaching wild animals is also a threat. It took more than 30 years to convince the world to be aware of climate change, and now we have started discussing ways to control CO2 emissions.

It is high time we paid attention to protecting our wildlife, marine life, and our planet. Globally, we should have regulations to safeguard all living things on our planet. Otherwise, we will be left with nothing on this Earth. It is true that we are the true culprits for the destruction of our planet. Extensive campaigns and education against the killing and poaching of animals should be an integral part of our educational system, and awareness should be spread worldwide on a war footing basis; otherwise, in the near future, everything, including marine and wildlife, will perish in front of our eyes. Countries and individuals should take the initiative to protect all living beings. Let COP28 pledge to protect our mother earth and keep it alive for future generations.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Priortise fitness

Over the last few years, there has been an impressive surge in the number of people who have prioritised their fitness and health (“ 1,000 steps, 5,000 or 10,000 steps daily? Why exercise is the best medicine”, Gulf News, October 30). It’s amazing to see how individuals have taken the initiative to engage in various physical activities, be it yoga, pilates, cardio, weight lifting, or CrossFit. With evolving trends, people have access to a wide range of fitness regimes, and this has provided them with diverse opportunities to enhance their overall well-being, both physically and mentally. The positive impact of physical exercise on mental health is widely acknowledged, which has encouraged more individuals to take proactive measures towards healthy living. It’s inspiring to see this growing trend of people embracing self-care and investing in their health to lead a happy and fulfilling life.

From Ms Shirley Samuel

UAE

Escaping to nature

Standing in the middle of the busy city, surrounded by cars and skyscrapers, I couldn’t help but crave a break from the hustle and bustle. That’s when I realised the importance of escaping to nature. I wanted to immerse myself in the beauty of the great outdoors and breathe in fresh air. I knew exploring nature could provide countless benefits for my physical and mental well-being. As an avid hiker, I was excited to challenge myself on new trails and find hidden gems off the beaten path. But even if hiking wasn’t my thing, I knew that simply taking a stroll and reconnecting with the natural world could do wonders for my soul. So, I packed my bags, left the city behind, and embarked on an adventure into the wilderness. As I stepped out, wandered through the mountains, and heard birds chirping, I felt a sense of peace and calm. I knew that this was exactly what I needed to recharge and rejuvenate. As I stood there, surrounded by the beauty of nature, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for this escape from the chaos of everyday life. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or in need of a break, I highly recommend venturing out into the great outdoors. You won’t regret it.

From Mr Akhil B

UAE

T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian Chief Coach, predicted that India would be a significant contender in the upcoming T20 World Cup Tournament. This is mainly due to the strong nucleus of players in the team. The current young players are progressing in the right direction to take on the world. Even if Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli are absent, their absence may not be felt. However, the Indian team need match-winning bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja. Adding Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and even Rishab Pant could further enhance the teams’ strength. Let’s hope everything falls into place before the T20 World Cup Tournament next year.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India