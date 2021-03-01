For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

The visionary leaders of the UAE have always inspired me, and I'm sure they inspire many others in this country, and around the world (“Sheikh Mohammed shares childhood memories in a new book”, Gulf News, January 09). Indeed, today's youth are tomorrow's leaders. Tapping into these gold mines will surely reap the rewards unimaginable in times to come. The UAE, as a country, will tell its magnificent story written in the sands of time thanks to these great visionary leaders who paved the path for our highly talented and energetic youth. Whilst we progress on the digital platform, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also been stressing the importance of reading. It will encourage youth to inculcate the habit of reading and understand the history of the nation.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

COVID-19 and safety guidelines

Perhaps one of the most striking lifestyle changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is the mandatory use of face masks in public places. Wearing a mask, especially when near others, is imperative to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But one look outside of your “safe-at-home” haven and you might find people wearing masks in a variety of different styles: dangling from one ear, pulled down below the nose, or resting below the chin. These common mistakes decrease the effectiveness of masking and increase the wearer’s risk of catching and spreading the disease. If I wear my face covering to protect you from me, and you wear your face covering to protect me from you, then we can all dramatically decrease our risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. This, in conjunction with social distancing and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer, will be important in limiting the spread of COVID-19 as we return to our usual activities.

From Mr Harish Shankar

Ishant Sharma joins Kapil Dev

Congratulations to our pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who has played his 100th Test match at the world's biggest stadium on Wednesday. He is the second Indian pacer to complete 100 Tests after Kapil Dev. No doubt, for any player, the team comes first and the milestones next. However, very rarely, a pace bowler could achieve the milestone of playing his 100th Test, that too in his own country. We sincerely wish that, as in the case of Joe Root, who celebrated his 100th Test with double tons, Ishant Sharma too, come up with a record haul of wickets at Narendra Modi stadium and take our team to the World Test Championship. We wish him and the Indian team the best in the remaining two Tests.

From Mr N Mahadevan

