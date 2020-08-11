COVID-19 Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19: Highlighting safety measures

Indian cities are gradually lifting lockdowns (“India’s COVID-19 cases cross 1.75m, experts see decline”, Gulf News, August 02). Shops are becoming crowded again. However, the disease continues to spread. At 2.2 million COVID-19 cases, India is now amongst the three countries, with more than two million cases. Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, has also tested positive. The disease has spread to smaller towns, beyond the large cities. For instance, Mumbai has 124,322 cases, but Pune has 47,935 cases, and Thane has 62,064 coronavirus cases, as on August 10.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought the world to a grinding halt. As the former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh said in an interview with the BBC News, even World War II had not halted the global economy, as COVID-19 has done.

Economic compulsions are compelling people to go to work or on errands, despite the spread of the disease. However, even if we need to go to work, we need to take at least three precautions. First, we must wear masks. Many people yet do not wear masks or lower them while talking. Masks should be mandatory, even while speaking. There should be heavy penalties for not wearing masks. Second, we must maintain the prescribed social distance when we go outside. This rule also is being neglected very often. Third, we should wear gloves when we are out of our homes, especially in crowded places like malls and markets.

Governments are gradually opening cities and countries so that people can make a living and an economic recession can be avoided. However, it is now our responsibility to take measures for our own safety.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India

Simple ways to save money during COVID-19

Just like now when the world is going through a pandemic, and everyone is trying to survive with a salary cut or no job, many people are jutting hands to mouth because they have no savings during the pandemic (“Seven tips to stay afloat financially during a pandemic”, Gulf News, July 29). Such times can hit the world, and we don't know how long it will take to get back to a normal situation.

To survive through such a pandemic, we need to have savings that will help us to survive for at least six months without a job. The main thing is to use our savings in such a way that we can survive for more than six months, so here is some tips and tricks to use that saving more thoughtfully.

First, you must stick only to basic needs, and cut down all other expenses. Be very basic when doing a grocery shopping and don't pile up groceries. Review your health and insurance policy which can cover basic health issues. Try to learn a new skill for free, and don't forget to find a new idea to start some work from home and make some pocket money. Just be careful with what you earn and what you spend.

From Mr Sajjad Ahmad

UAE

COVID-19 is changing children’s life

Children are the most affected in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19 casts long shadow on children’s mental health in Kashmir”, Gulf News, June 30). They have been forced to postpone all their external activities, particularly in groups.

While it is good learning for them, as well as parents, to realise how life changes quickly and that prompts them to remain locked indoors. Interestingly this ongoing scenario has given a great relief to parents who miss their time with children, to live with their children especially working parents, and those who are following the ‘work from home’ concept enjoy the most. They have breakfast, lunch and dinner together, bringing their life a new wave of pleasure.

In some homes, children might have been sleeping early, and would barely get the opportunity to see their parents, who return home late, on workdays. This change will, for sure, make for a healthy home environment for families across the world. For parents with new-borns, they see their children growing fast amid COVID-19 crisis that has a wide adverse impact among humans.

Some stories I read certainly highlighted the very positive side of complete family ambience that mostly disappeared in a nuclear working family concept.

Let the children enjoy the most with their parents indoor safe, and occasionally outdoors by respecting the concept of social distancing.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Muscat