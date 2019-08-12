Sushma Swaraj Image Credit: Seyyed de la Llata/ © Gulf News

What you need to know? Readers discuss Sushma Swaraj's death, cricket, politics and more.

If you want to share your opinions on current events, email us at readers@gulfnews.com.

An end of an era

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Indian politician, Sushma Swaraj (“Sushma Swaraj: Last of the Mohicans”, Gulf News, August 8). She was an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace.

From Mr Asif Ali

UAE

Building bridges

Indian politician Sushma Swaraj was a popular leader, a great human being, and had the ability to empathise with the woes of the common people. Remembering her tireless effort to help those in need helped her with her popularity. She always provided a helping hand for expatriates and made bridges to connect India with the rest of the world.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai, UAE

A loss to Indian politics

The passing away of veteran leader S. Jaipal Reddy, I was very sad to read about (“Ex-Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy dies at 77”, Gulf News, July 29). The leader was known for his exceptional political timbre, oratorical skills and outspokenness.

Reddy, despite his limited physical mobility due to developing polio at a young age, was never deterred from reaching to the top in politics. He became union minister, and became a member of the Lok Sabha five times. He was appointed to the Rajya Sabha twice and has many more achievements to his name. He was a multi-talented person, a prolific writer, an articulate and honest person.

His speeches were always forceful and inspiring, who in his years of public life discharged his duties as union minister to the best of satisfactions.

He was a true statesman whose demise is a huge loss to politics of the country.

From Mr Ramesh.G Jethwani,

Bengaluru, India

Anti-India feeling?

Yes, it is true that the anti-India feeling in parts of Kashmir and Jammu territories should be tackled on a war footing as the situation is getting worse day by day. At the same time there is a bigger crisis brewing in the Indian economy, which is getting wider circulation in social media. Hence it is the responsibility of the Finance Minister and Prime Minister of India to take immediate steps to arrest this crisis too. It is going to be testing times for the Modi Government 2.0.

Capt. N. Viswanathan,

India

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha on August 5 that Article 370 will no longer be applicable. Image Credit: PTI

Make peace not war

In his speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan already informed the world that war is not good for anyone, and that Pakistan wants peace (“India’s ‘illegal move’ to scrap Article 370 provision for Jammu and Kashmir will destroy regional peace: Imran Khan”, Gulf News August 6). If India and Pakistan resolve their differences regarding Kashmir, through conversation, both countries will be able to move on. I pray for humanity. I hope those people who do not want war and who want peace are protected by God.

From Raja Sahhbaz Ahmad

UAE

A file photo of VG Siddhartha, the founder of India's biggest coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day Image Credit: AFP

Political drama

Although the State Assembly Speaker and the coalition partners in Karnataka State tried their best to prolong the fall of H.D.Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister of Karnataka, finally the Karnataka political drama has come to an end. Thankfully, the Speaker did not try any other trick and followed what was laid down in the Constitution. It would be nice if the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders would wait patiently and allow the Governor to act according to our Constitution, and install a stable and working government for the welfare of the voters.

From Mr N. Hariharan

India

Another suicide

I write to you with reference to Indian coffee king, V.G. Siddhartha’s body being found after he committed suicide (“Why did the Coffee King commit suicide?”, Gulf News, August 2). Siddhartha was the founder of India’s largest coffee chain: Café Coffee Day. This shocking news about his disappearance and body being uncovered from a lake in Kerala was perplexing.

Despite the controversial information that came up about him, I respect this man as he really made a name for himself from scratch.

Siddhartha is a self-made billionaire and no one can deny that he left behind a true legacy. Before taking this drastic decision he should have consulted his friends, family and the heads of the company. His passing is a terrible loss to the corporate world. My heart goes out to his family. I send my condolences to his bereaved loved ones.

From Mr K. Ragavan,

Bengaluru, India

Mental health is an issue

The sudden death of Indian businessman V. G. Siddhartha was shocking. His death draws us to a much deeper issue – that of mental health. People are troubled and they have nowhere to do because of the stigma that surrounds mental health. They are unable to seek the medical help they need because of ‘how it looks’ to the rest of the world. While many people, including celebrities have discussed the importance of going to therapy and how much it helps, a lot of individuals are still suffering in silence. If you know of anyone who is struggling with mental health, who seems down and aloof, please help them get the professional help they need.

From Ms Ruby P.

UAE

Tolerance and help

The UAE supports people of determination in many ways, and day by day, we see more initiatives relating to this (“Ministry teaches kids basic sign language”, Gulf News, August 6). Teaching children sign language is a great way to reduce the gap between people and those with disabilities. It’s also an effective way to get rid of discrimination due to the lack of communication. Learning basic sign language creates awareness among young citizens and teaches them to interact with people who have obstacles in their way.

From Nakshatra R. P.

Dubai, UAE

Plants and trees

Trees and plants are very essential for human life to exist. We need to plant more trees. This greenery can be brought with adaptations to such weather conditions in the UAE, and can survive with less water. I hope citizens and the concerned authorities can help to achieve this.

From Mr M. A. Mannan

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Bowled over

Once again thanks to Indian bowlers, spearheaded by debutante Navdeep Saini, who captured three wickets, the Indian team managed to restrict the West Indian’s team to just 95 runs in 20 overs (“Navdeep Saini found guilty of breaching code of conduct”, Gulf News, August 7). The way our batsmen struggled to surpass this total to win by 4 wickets gives an indication that this WI team could be a handful, not only in the Twenty20 format, but also in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Once again our star-studded batsmen, especially the much-hyped Rishab Pant, failed to live up to the expectations of Indian fans. Hope our batsmen pull up their socks in time before it is too late.

From Ms Prema Viswanathan

UAE