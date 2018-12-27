It was only a decade ago, China hosted the Olympic Games; Cyprus and Malta adopted the euro; May was a bad month because a Chilean volcano entered an ‘eruptive phase’ for the first time since 1640; cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar accounting for 138,000 deaths; a 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Sichuan left 87,000 dead. Two small Himalayan countries added their names to the year’s highlights: Bhutan held its first-ever general election while in Nepal, parliament voted to abolish the 240-year-old monarchy, making the country a republic. Kamal Nepali was only 12 years old at the time, and he probably had no idea that great challenges and even greater recognition lay ahead. Aradhana Pradhan was even younger — two years old — and she, in her infant’s mind would have had no idea how indebted her life would be to a stranger.