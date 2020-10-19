Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while speaks during the public rally of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, in Karachi on October 18, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Politics is back on the streets of Pakistan once again just two years after popular cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan was elected as the prime minister of the country. Street agitation and the ‘sit-in’ staged for months by Imran Khan protesting against ‘corrupt’ government of the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, were the driving factor behind his rise.

He promised to give relief to the poor people through revolutionary reforms and take action against what he called the corrupt political leaders. However, it seems people of Pakistan are not happy with the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the massive antigovernment rallies by the alliance of major political parties speak volumes in this regard.

Imran Khan should focus more on governance and not on political vendetta while opposition leaders should let the government complete its five year term as confrontation will only lead to chaos and more economic woes, especially at the time of a global pandemic - Gulf News

Until a few months ago, no one in Pakistan would have imagined such large rallies protesting against the Imran Khan government. Nevertheless, tables are turning now and the mainstream political parties have come out on streets to launch agitation campaign to dethrone Khan. Inflation, economic crisis, political victimisation, curbs on media and more uninterrupted corruption are believed to be the factors that triggered the political parties to join hands to launch antigovernment move.

Back-to-back political rallies

The opposition political alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has already held two back-to-back political rallies including the one in Gujranwala in Punjab and the second in Karachi in less than a week’s time. The massive turn out of people at the rallies has ostensibly shaken the government quarters with threats and arrests already started. More rallies are planned to be held in Peshawar, Multan and Lahore in coming weeks before the launch of a countrywide agitation campaign.

Political parties have the right to hold rallies in democratic country like Pakistan. However, the political leaders should not target government institutions especially the Pakistan armed forces. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, via video link speech at the rally, stunned everyone in the country when he blatantly criticised Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and blamed him for dethroning him from power and brining Imran Khan to power.