There is little time left for us all to change the way we live our lives, cool our homes, fuel our vehicles and power our industry and commerce — and we are fast reaching a tipping point in the fight of our lifetime and for future generations. Now is the time for climate action. Now is the time for climate change.

The leadership of the UAE remains at the forefront in climate action, a stalwart member of the vanguard of nations determined to bring effective change to lowering the temperature of this planet, ensuring that our carbon footprint is reduced, loosening our demand on carbon-based fuels and changing the way we live each day — all to protect this planet now and for future generations.

Later last week, leaders and representatives from 40 nations came together to agree an action plan that will prevent future climate-related incidents from occurring, determined together that we act in concert to protect our planet. The UAE is a key member of this green movement, and set out its plans on Friday to ensure agriculture and food production becomes a key component in our fight for climate change.

AIM for Climate initiative

“Climate change is not a temporary concern,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai noted Friday as he announced this nation’s commitment to changing the way this nation produces food and engages in agriculture — the AIM for Climate initiative. “It is rather a global challenge that is ongoing. We must unite our efforts to safeguard the planet for the future generations or else risk paying heavier costs in the future.”

We couldn’t agree more. Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Denmark, Israel, Singapore and Uruguay are also participating in the AIM for Climate plan, one that could yield enormous practical benefits while also focusing on lower carbon footprint, increasing carbon sequestration, producing more food more efficiently and meeting all of the key indicators that are critical in lowering the reversing climate change and slowing the temperature of this planet for historical norms. The programme will also focus on the work that needs to be done by subsistence farmers in poorer countries.