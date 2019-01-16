Leaders across the EU have said that the withdrawal agreement rejected by MPs on Tuesday night was their best and final offer, but the inclusion of a future guarantee to keep the UK’s border with the Republic of Ireland open and free of customs and security checks proved to be too much for those opposed to May’s deal. The EU is adamant that must be included in any future agreement, and for that not to happen, the UK must commit to remaining in a Europe-wide customs arrangement that would remove the need for border checks.