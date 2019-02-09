Increasing jobs and growing the economy were always going to be difficult, but it has now become exponentially harder due to the global trade war, driven by US President Donald Trump and his America First campaign. Unlike Lebanon or Pakistan, both of which face enormous current account deficits, India is unlikely to face any immediate liquidity issues, but that won’t stop its finances from continuing to have an effect on the rupee, which has lost almost 6 per cent since 2016. The RBI’s stimulus has kept the rupee from sliding further, which has also helped stave off inflation, but the situation is not sustainable. Any more cuts in interest rates will only weaken the rupee further, making inflation — a growth killer — inevitable.