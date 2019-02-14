When the UAE rolled out Hassantuk last year, the region’s largest automated integrated system for accelerating both emergency responses and building system repairs to ensure round-the-clock public safety, it augmented the other major efforts by the authorities such as the updated UAE Fire Safety Code in 2011. The spate of fire incidents, and the consequent fatalities, in recent years in the country — including in villas, high-rises and industrial units — have reinforced the need to raise awareness of fire safety among the public and Hassantuk is at the forefront of this endeavour. But there are challenges, as is evident from figures revealed last week wherein, of the 2,500 fire alerts recorded by the system, only seven alarms were related to actual fires.