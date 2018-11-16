There were also the rivers to consider. Imagine actually viewing from the air the eponymous Indus that gave my country India its name and the mighty Oxus that challenged Alexander the Great in his march to the East. Depleted of a lot of its water now, the Amu Darya (known to the Greeks as the Oxus) is still one of the greatest rivers of Central Asia. Both the Amu Darya and the Syr Darya sounded special to our ears all those years ago when we studied Central Asian geography in school, but now they had all come to life.