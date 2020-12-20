Image Credit: Supplied

Winter and the cooler months bring cold dry air, which make it hard for a baby’s skin to retain moisture. Lack of moisture can cause itchiness and irritation to a newborn’s sensitive skin, and for a baby who suffers from eczema, this sensitivity is heightened and requires careful management.

There are many things that can lead to a winter eczema flare-up. The constant switch between the cold, windy conditions and the humidity can irritate the skin. Even certain clothing such as heavy woolen fabrics can cause irritation.

When treating an eczema flare-up, the products that you use are very important. Many products such as baby washes and baby wipes contain harsh chemicals, which can aggravate baby’s delicate skin and can cause more harm than good. Even products that claim natural ingredients can be found to contain chemicals that irritate a newborn baby’s thin, delicate skin.

What's good for sensitive skin?

Lois Wattis, experienced midwife, registered nurse and author of New Baby 101 – A Midwife’s Guide for New Parents, has shared her views on how parents need to be very wary of the products they use on their sensitive newborn’s skin.

“I have been a midwife for more than 18 years and have seen too many newborn babies develop angry red rashes due to the chemicals in many brand-name baby products,” she said.

“I first came across WaterWipes about five years ago and recommend the brand in my book simply because I have seen first-hand the ramifications of using wipes with harsh chemicals. Not just for babies either – I have seen mothers who have developed skin reactions on their fingers and hands from the on-going use of other baby wipes filled with chemicals.

“Midwives recommend parents of new babies to simply use water and cloth for nappy changes at home – especially for those who have skin conditions such as eczema. This isn’t always possible of course, so the only baby wipe I recommend to new Mums and Dads is WaterWipes,” said Wattis.

Image Credit: Supplied

Winter takes a toll on everyone’s skin, especially the sensitive skin of a baby, so when treating a terrible winter eczema flare-up, look to the wipes that were designed specifically to heal your baby’s delicate skin.

What makes WaterWipes different from other baby wipes?

Clinical studies, overseen by dermatologists show that WaterWipes have good skin compatibility, are non-irritating and non-sensitising. WaterWipes provide safe cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and are so gentle they can also be used on premature babies. They have been specifically developed to be as mild and pure as cotton wool and water. WaterWipes contain minimal ingredients and are manufactured using a unique and patented technology within cleanroom conditions, allowing it to produce a gentle and effective baby wipe without the addition of unnecessary ingredients.

Image Credit: Supplied

WaterWipes are the only baby wipes awarded by several associations such as Skin Health Alliance, Allergy UK, The National Eczema Association of America (NEA), Gold Winner of Mother Baby & Child Awards 2018 as Baby Wipe Brand of the Year, The Eczema Association of Australasia (EAA) and Registered with Vegan Society.