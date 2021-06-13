Looking to do something different and fun but cannot travel? The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is offering a fantastic getaway for anyone seeking to have a quick escape anywhere close to home. With the price starting from only Dh179, UAE residents and tourists can have a five-star hotel room with a private balcony overlooking stunning views of the Creek, and four tickets to enter either the Laguna Waterpark or The Green Planet.
An immersive and inspiring adventure for nature lovers of all ages, The Green Planet is Dubai's very own enclosed, vertical tropical rainforest. A recreation of the world's oldest living ecosystem, over 3,000 plants and animals call The Green Planet home. Visitors will find sloths, tree boas, parrots, porcupines and so many more amazing animals and exotic birds roaming freely inside.
Meanwhile, Laguna Waterpark is Dubai’s funkiest and most thrilling seaside destination. Experience 18 water rides that range from a free fall splashdown to their own lazy river. Whether you're looking for a laid back afternoon, a blast of excitement, or are keen to shred some waves, Laguna Waterpark offers something for the thrill-seekers and the chill-seekers alike.
The Green Planet is only 15 minutes away from the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, whilst Laguna Waterpark is a mere 19-minute drive.
One adult ticket to Green Planet normally costs Dh120 per adult and access to Laguna Waterpark is starting from Dh125 up to Dh295 per adult, so this staycation package is an absolute value for money!
Guests simply need to go to their website, https://cutt.ly/Staycation_LagunaWaterparkB2 and key in “LAGUNA” as a promotional code to avail this special package!
* Terms and conditions apply. All prices above are subject to taxes and service charge, and are subject to Tourism Dirham fees per room per night.