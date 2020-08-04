Jumble has many activities for youth and adults; as well as teens and tweens Video Credit: Supplied

From backyard barbeques to days at the beach and nights out partying, people across the country have had to put on hold or alter many favourite summer rituals this year amid the ongoing pandemic.

Many of us have also exhausted our arsenal of safe fun activities, and adults as well as kids are getting bored to say the least. To make matters worse, the threat of Covid-19 is still lurking around and has made our usual entertainment options sparse.

But we think there still might be one option that can take away all the gloominess and get your adrenaline pumping! All you have to do is head to Jumble; the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure park is back open. The activities offered here are mentally and physically stimulating for youth and adults; as well as teens and tweens. And most importantly, it follows exceptional standards of health and safety to ensure you can have fun without any worry.

Your experience is safe

Wristbands, kiosks, lockers, rooms and other touch points are sanitised unfailingly throughout the day Image Credit: Supplied

We like risks only in games; and Jumble understands that very well. Unlike theme parks, at Jumble you play within your team; which would be your friends or family only. That takes away a big chunk of the social distancing from other non-related guests. In addition to that there are separate entry and exit points for customers. To check if you are perfectly fit to play in a team you will be screened for fever. Wristbands, kiosks, lockers, and other rooms and other touch points are sanitised unfailingly throughout the day. Even each Jumble room is sanitised before you can use it. All you have to do is wear your mask and keep your distance from other teams - helpful stickers on the floor will keep reminding you of this.

The games feel very real

Behind each door, there are two to six rooms with astonishing challenges Image Credit: Supplied

Think you have to solve just one challenge? No, Jumble has a wide selection of tests in one session. Behind each door, there are two to six rooms with astonishing challenges. You and your team will have to crack them using both mental and physical abilities. If by chance the challenge is too difficult or not as exciting, you can choose another room and try something completely different. There is hours and hours of fun challenges, one visit is never going to be enough!

Expect the unexpected here

You feel you're a part of a video game Image Credit: Supplied

It is like you are inside a video game; but everything is real! We are sure at some point in your life you have fantasised walking through sinister tunnels, calling the fire station to rescue you, or facing a sudden encounter with zombies. You can experience it all here. It will get you shrieking – not just for the shudders in the zombie room, but because you will be having the best time of your life. If horror is not something you fancy; there are enough mind-bending puzzles for the sherlocks as well. And don’t forget, it's all about your team effort.

You get your body working

At Jumble, the physical challenges are so enlivening that you do not feel tired Image Credit: Supplied

Fitness sometimes feels like such a drag. You are mostly exhausting yourself and not enjoying it. At Jumble, the physical challenges are so enlivening that you do not feel tired. All you need is great teamwork and pro activeness. You can crawl and climb; believe us you will have a thrilling time! Just wear kneepads (they are available at the store) and that will keep you fine.

Your mind will be put to test

You do not just solve puzzles here, the mental challenges require team work to devise strategies Image Credit: Supplied

It is not your usual brain game at Jumble. You do not just solve puzzles here, the mental challenges require team work to devise strategies, keen observation to gain clues and connecting the dots to find the solution. You need to figure out the answer to move onto the next room, if you cannot just rely on trial and error. Ok here is the catch: Ninjas will be around to help if you are struggling a lot!

Do not wait…book now!

Wearing masks at all times is mandatory Image Credit: Supplied

Plan your visit, book online on www.jumble.ae. Jumble accepts in store as well but we definitely recommend booking in advance and availing some amazing coupon codes online. If you want Jumble all to yourself, you can book the entire facility. That can be a perfect plan for a birthday or a corporate team building.

Things to remember

• Don’t forget you need a team of minimum 3 to play.

• Minimum age 12 (10 if supervised by adults)

• Wear comfortable clothing and closed flat-heeled footwear or trainers. Wearing masks at all times is mandatory.