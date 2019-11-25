It's crucial to discuss workplace stress with your team, and not let it fester Image Credit: Shutterstock

With the majority of the employed UAE population made up of expatriates from around the world, the country can be a highly competitive place to work. When you take into account the widespread stigma about mental health issues in the Middle East, it can be difficult to talk about feeling overwhelmed or extremely stressed out at the office.

“The factors make open discussions about mental health a lot more difficult,” says Dr Saliha Afridi, Managing Director and Clinical Psychologist at The Lighthouse Centre for Wellbeing. “Due to a lack of understanding about the topic in the region, there is still a lot of fear from employees that if they don’t step up to the plate or survive the stress then they will be deemed unfit for the work at hand and lose their job. Not every company will accept these types of conversations from its employees. But if these conversations are going to take place, first a major shift in the mindset of the company must take place.”

We’ve recently looked at the tell-tale signs of stress, the harms of an always-connected work culture and how to build value-adding workplace wellness programmes. Now, we’ll look at how employees can bring up the subject of stress at the office, what signs management need to look out for and measures companies can take to handle the problem from the top.

Team stress signals

Karan Bhasin, Head of Sales and Solutions at OC Tanner, a consultancy specialised in developing strategic employee recognition and reward initiatives, outlines a few questions managers need to ask themselves about team members:

• Is your team member staying back late?

• Are they hesitant and appearing to lack confidence?

• Do they often turn up unprepared for meetings?

• Are they able to take breaks when they need to?

• Do you not approve leave requests as part of the company’s culture?

• Has there been a sudden dip in productivity?

In terms of causal factors of stress, Yazad Dalal, Head of Strategy, Oracle HCM Cloud – Europe, Middle East and Africa at Oracle, cites fear of being laid off; increased overtime due to staff cutbacks; pressure to perform to meet rising expectations without an increase in job satisfaction; pressure to work at one’s optimum level at all times; and a lack of control over how you do your work.

Both Basin and Dalal were speakers at the recent Human Resources Summit & Expo 2019, which brought together more than 5,000 professionals for the region’s largest HR and people management event.

Dalal’s point was something also raised by Nir Eyal, behavioural scientist and bestselling author of Hooked and Indistractable: “When we look at what causes anxiety and depression disorder in the workplace – and this draws from academic literature from two researchers, Candy and Stansfield – we find that when there’s a high amount of expectation with a low amount of control in an office environment, this is the type of workplace that is associated with anxiety.”

How to bring up the subject

“If you are not able to manage the work stress, I would first recommend looking at personal habits and improving those before approaching the HR,” explains Dr Afridi. “No one will take you seriously if you do not have a good, healthy routine in place and are complaining about workload and workplace stress.

“You should also consider whether the job is the right fit for you and for the life that you want for yourself. Not every job or every company culture is for everyone and it takes a level of self-awareness and self-compassion to be able to step out of a job that is requiring way more from you then you are able to give at that time. This is not failing or surrendering, this is accepting yourself and your work style.”

What can companies do?

Gulneet Chadha, a freelance HR consultant with nearly 224,000 LinkedIn followers, points to a Forbes report from earlier this year that said overall employee stress levels have risen nearly 20 per cent over the past three decades. “Companies need to understand that stress stifles creativity, perception and cognitive function, which impacts the business and bottom line. So instead of looking at it from a negative perspective, organisations need to have measures to manage not just employees but also the stress they go through.”

For Dubai-based career advisor Sohaib Hasan, it’s important that companies frequently review job descriptions and the work scope of each employee. “An employee signs an agreement and is sent to one department, where the manager adds additional responsibility and the employee would continue to struggle to sustain the job and to protect the face value. There comes a point where the employee would eventually break down and all efforts and goals are collapsed. If an organisation cannot manage the stress part for its employees, they would definitely not be able to manage their employees for better productivity.”

Amena Baig, CEO of HR outsourcing firm Legacy Emirates Group, says, “It is very easy for the employee to not to acknowledge that he or she needs help, is stressed or unable to handle their job. This acknowledgement leads them to believe that they are a failure and are threatened that he/she may lose their job. Perceptions start from the very top. It is the leadership in the company that has a duty to challenge this perception.”

Isil Ata, Head of Human Resources, Cigna Insurance Middle East, explains, “It is important for employees to feel comfortable about bringing their true selves to work. This brings up the important topic of inclusion at the workplace where humanity and compassion become foundational as everyone embraces diversity in their organisations – where coming with your full self, mental challenges and all to work is welcomed and celebrated. Otherwise all the wellness programmes, including mental health initiatives, will not make the difference needed to overcome stress.”

