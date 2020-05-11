GMCClinics uses virtual platform to help you with many kinds of ailments and avoid risk

GMCClinics has introduced its telemedicine services, which are tailor-made for the current situation Video Credit: Supplied

Telehealth is no longer something that we just talk about, but instead a must-have for patients and healthcare professionals alike during these uncertain times the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about in the world. While healthcare in the UAE has always maintained top standards, the situation at hand has made a visit to the doctor’s office just plain risky.

With a significant portion of the UAE following stay-at-home orders to help flatten the curve, people still need their doctors, and access to telehealth can help make this possible. It is the easiest way to get many different types of medical care. Moreover, because you do not have to leave your house to see a doctor, telehealth is the safest option right now.

Telemedicine is the best alternative solution to reach the elderly and patients with pre-existing medical conditions Image Credit: Shutterstock

No exposure to infection

As part of its contribution to support the nation combating the spread of Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, GMCClinics has introduced its telemedicine services, which are tailor-made for this moment in time. “It’s often touted as a convenience for patients who are busy or far away, or when travel isn’t feasible due to severe weather or an urgent condition such as a stroke,” explains Nizar Edaili, Group Director, Business Development and Marketing, GMCClinics. “The current crisis makes virtual care solutions like telehealth an indispensable tool as Covid-19 spreads across communities. It can significantly help flatten the curve of infections and help to deploy medical staff and lifesaving equipment wisely.”

More people are opting to use telemedicine services now because it limits potential exposure to infection. This can be especially useful for those considered high risk. “Telemedicine is the best alternative solution to reach the elderly and patients with pre-existing medical conditions, who are potentially at a higher risk to acquire viral infection,” says Edaili. “They can have access to numerous healthcare services while they are safe and away from multiple risks they might have at clinics or hospitals.”

The benefits of telemedicine

Here is what you need to know about the advantages of telemedicine at GMCClinics that can help both healthcare providers and patients.

• Easy access to healthcare: It is easy to consult a doctor through telemedicine because you do not have to be physically present in the clinic.

• Quality care: It has transformed healthcare by improving the quality of services rendered to patients with both mental and physical illnesses.

• Cost and convenience: Using telemedicine saves both time and money.

• Proper medical management: It makes remote patient monitoring easy for caregivers and family members.

• Reinforcing traditional healthcare: It does not replace traditional face-to-face healthcare, but instead complements it.

• Patient involvement in healthcare plan: It challenges you to be more involved in your health.

• Confidentiality: The secured technology can guarantee the privacy and confidentiality of information.

All you need is the right equipment – a PC, a PDA, a laptop or a mobile Image Credit: Shutterstock

Flexible and convenient

Telemedicine can be more convenient than traditional office visits even if you have a clinic within manageable distance. It eliminates travel time, cuts down on waiting rooms, and allows for more flexible scheduling outside of regular office hours.

All you need is the right equipment – a PC, a PDA, a laptop or a mobile.

“Booking is just a call or click away,” says Edaili. “You get multi-specialty services, blood sampling at home, electronic reporting systems, electronic payments and free medication deliveries.”

In-person visits for some conditions

Exactly how you can work with your doctor remotely depends on what kind of medical care you are seeking. As with all technology, there are limitations, but telemedicine has a significant role to play in not just helping people get access to a doctor, but for keeping up with routine needs and follow-ups. “With remote patient monitoring, some chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure can be more easily managed,” says Edaili.

However, telehealth cannot completely replace in-person visits for some conditions, which may need a physical exam. Now, if a patient needs a thorough examination after consulting a doctor over telemedicine, there are many other convenient options at GMCClinics.

“For all laboratory tests, GMCClinics will send the lab technician to your home to collect blood samples,” says Edaili. “For speciality services, doctors can visit you home for further investigations. GMCClinics arranges bookings as required for radiology services, and reports will be sent by mail. And lastly, medication will be delivered to homes free of charge.”

If you need a doctor to visit your home during daytime, GMCClinics will send a specialist directly during working hours (depending on the availability of the doctor). This includes a general practitioner, paediatrician, or an obstetrician-gynaecologist. You can book through any of the clinics or through the WhatsApp number 056 549 9733. The 800GMCDOC home healthcare service offers a 24/7 dedicated doctor-on-call service for immediate doctor home visits. Call 800 462 362 and a doctor along with a nurse will reach you within 45minutes.

Looking towards the future

For now, telemedicine is playing a big role during the Covid-19 crisis. Adoption by both patients and healthcare professionals will help lay the groundwork to secure its place in the future even after life returns to normalcy. “The World Health Organization (WHO) refers to telemedicine as “healing from a distance”, says Edaili. “The use of secure video and audio connections makes it possible for specialists to treat patients who reside in locations with limited access to healthcare. This service represents a paradigm shift in healthcare services and it will reshape the industry in the near future. Covid-19 was only the catalyst that accelerated the adoption of such a concept.”

How does telemedicine at GMCClinics work?

• Visit GMCClinics website and book an appointment or send a WhatsApp to 056 549 9733.

• GMCClinics medical team will contact you to confirm your booking.

• You can pay via wire transfer or by credit/debit card.

• Consult with your preferred doctor immediately.

• Prescribed medication will be delivered to your home.

• Medical technician/nurse will come to your home for sample collection.