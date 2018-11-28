Breastfeeding takes very little time out of an employee’s day and lasts for such a small period over a woman’s entire career. When working women are supported and given some flexibility at this special time in their lives, they are likely to be more committed and happier at work. It's a win-win situation that builds loyal employees, gives babies the best source of nourishment available, and benefits society as a whole. Put simply, it's just the right thing to do.