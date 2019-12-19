If you’re hitting up the city this festive season, make it a special

Wox, at the Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah, offers a contemporary take on Pan-Asian street food Video Credit: Sonia Shah

Pan-Asian cuisine covers a rich range of foods from across the Asian continent, including China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. It may be spicy or sour, tangy or sweet, light or heavy.

Wox, at the Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah, offers a contemporary take on Pan-Asian street food. This charming restaurant, with its open kitchen, low-hanging lamps, high ceiling and abundance of natural light, takes its name from the wok, a round-bottomed pan used across the Asian continent.

Take, for example, its Tom Yum Kung soup. Originating from Thailand, this fiery, slightly sour broth has been enhanced by lemongrass and soy. For a more filling prospect, moving further east to Vietnam, and Wox’s delicious take on the country’s beef noodle soup, known as pho.

For those who like starting things on a hotter note, the spicy eggplant delivers a sizzling sauce, while Morning Glory is a warm, crunchy and healthy blend of Thai red chilli.

However you like them, Wox has noodles to satisfy every palate. You can crunch on a crispy fried variety served with sauteed prawns and vegetables, or thick hearty Udon noodles, which are served with beef in a chilli peanut sauce.

If you’re more into rice, you’ll find the chicken in this fried variant to be pretty tender, while Wox’s special dish, the Indonesian street-style Nasi Goreng, is based on Balinese Chef Dewa’s mother’s recipe. You can tell he’s creating precious childhood memories. It’s been beautifully browned in the wok, with soy, spring onion and fried egg producing a wonderful variety of flavours.

For dessert, a few bites of the sago banana will more than satiate even the most demanding sweet tooth. It comes in coconut milk and has boba in it – something familiar to anyone who’s ever tasted bubble tea.

If you’re looking for sharing desserts, you can’t do better than topping the sticky rice with mango and coconut cream and coconut ice cream – it works beautifully.

Inspired by old and new Dubai, the property is perfect for travellers looking to work, socialise and relax all in one place.

A 20-minute drive from the Dubai International Airport, the hotel can be found in an ideal location. Just steps away from the exciting La Mer and the majestic Dubai Frame, it also offers close proximity to a host of other iconic attractions.

The casual vibe

Venture into the lobby and you'll see why the hotel is so special. The vibe is casual and contemporary, with eye-catching art pieces taking pride of place in the lobby and throughout the many creative spaces within the hotel.

With pristine and precise white walls and minimalistic design features, the place has a calm yet vibrant energy you just can't ignore. You could spend hours chatting away in the comfy sitting areas in the lobby without actually realising it.

If you need to finish your business deadlines or just catch up with your friends and family, just get your hands on the computers with high speed internet access, free printing and scanning services.

For those whose stay is for business and not pleasure, there are a selection of meeting spaces and the hotel’s conference hall is ideal for hosting important corporate events.

Delicious dining options

Besides Wox, Focus restaurant at Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah offers culinary inspirations from across the world as well as cultural flavours from the country.

No time to sit and have your meal? The Market offers perfectly packaged grab-and-go items from snacks to salads, while the enticing bakery case offers an array of mouth-watering pastries and sweets.

If you want to spend some quiet time alone or chill with friends, the glamorous Focus Bar offers fuss-free nibbles, regionally inspired food, premium beverages and speciality coffee or tea drinks.

There’s room for everything

Offering a warm and residential feeling, the sleekly minimalistic looking rooms have been designed with a focus on detail and guests are indulged with remarkable service. The exclusive 204 guestrooms including 12 suites boast separate sleeping and living areas, including twin Hyatt Beds and a Cozy Corner with sofa sleeper and also indulgent amenities, allowing you to enjoy ultimate tranquillity.

With a wide array of suites available from 1 King Bed with sofa-bed, 2 Twin Beds with sofa-bed, Pool View King Room or Pool View Twin Room, there’s everything to suit your taste and budget.

Room amenities such as 49-inch swivelling HDTV, large workspace area, dry cleaning/laundry services, individual air-conditioning control, in-room refrigerator, tea and coffeemaker, and many more premium facilities, will make you hope you never have to leave. If you forgotten something, the hotel has you covered with must-have items you can buy, borrow or enjoy for free.

However if you’re looking to crank the luxury level up a notch, the fully furnished luxurious apartments offer decadence, design and space to stay, sleep, unwind and entertain in lavish surroundings. The apartment units include a compact kitchenette equipped with all cutlery, glassware, dining ware, a refrigerator and oven. The bathrooms are gracefully spacious and distinctly modern with a shower, and bathtubs.

A complete state of well-being

Even in the most exciting city in the world, you still need me-time. And that is why you get to enjoy a range of amenities to enhance a state of absolute comfort.

To get a perfect feeling of ease there are thoughtfully designed rooms with dedicated areas to work, sleep and play. You can effortlessly transition from work to relaxation. Even your skin and hair will feel great with effective products created after careful consultations with dermatologists.

Holiday doesn’t mean you just laze around, right? Make time for the hotel’s incredible 24-hour Fitness Centre and spa. The Fitness Center is armed with state-of-the art TechnoGym equipment free weights, cardiovascular and resistance machines.

Besides you can unwind, and sunbathe at the outdoor temperature controlled swimming pool. Lay back and sip a refreshing drink in the sunken pool bar, after a day at work. Your children can have a gala time in their pool too.