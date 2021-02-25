Catriona Gray visited the Aseelah Restaurant at Radisson Blu Deira Creek Image Credit: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Highlight Filipino residents are in for a special treat at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. Dubai’s first five-star hotel has launched exclusive offers for all Filipino expats living in the UAE.

There are over 679,819 Filipinos living in the UAE, and about 450,000 live in Dubai. Forming 5 per cent of the population of the entire country, the Philippines ranks number four in the largest number of population by nationality.

With about 450,000 Filipinos living in Dubai, the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek has seen a massive spike in Filipino guests dining in their restaurants.

“We have seen a massive increase in the number of Filipino dining guests in our hotel. Establishing relationships with various official organisations related to the Filipino community such as the Filipino Social Club and the Philippine Business Council, has also helped increase the percentage of this demographic for our business,” says Jan Hanak, general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. “Over the last few years, the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek has hosted several delegations and conferences for Filipino bureaucrats and officials. In addition, we have been visited by top Filipino celebrities such as 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray, actress and television host, Maymay Entrata, and singer, Lovi Poe, to name a few.”

Catriona Gray presenting the General Manager of the Year Award to Jan Hanak Image Credit: Supplied

Because of this, the food and beverage team seized the opportunity to reward this community’s continued patronage. Ben Hipolito, Assistant Food and Beverage Manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, is a Filipino national and is the person who discovered the great potential of this piece of business. “Out of our award-winning fifteen restaurants and bars, we have around four outlets that serve Asian cuisine, including Japanese, Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Korean food – typically flavours that appeal a lot to the Filipino palate. Over the last two years, we have had over 30,000 Filipino guests dining in our hotel, contributing a good chunk of percentage towards our overall food and beverage revenues.”

Here are some of the dining experiences at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek where exclusive offers are available for Filipino residents. To unlock the offers for each restaurant, call +97142057033 or email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com.

SuperBrunch

A superhero themed brunch featuring over 200 dishes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s most family-friendly superhero themed brunch with over 200 dishes served from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and bars. Thursdays, 7pm-11pm and Fridays, 12pm-4pm. Prices start from Dh199 per person.

Yum Cha Weekends at China Club

Unlimited servings of delicious dim sums, dumplings, and more. Image Credit: Supplied

Unlimited servings of delicious dim sums, dumplings, Hakka noodles, fried rice options, mains, the famous chicken, desserts and chilled juices. Prices from Dh199 per person. Available every Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm-4pm.

Cajun Seafood Wok at Yum! Noodle Bar

Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in a wok of seafood including shrimps, crabs, mussels, clams, and many more, infused with that that sweet, savoury and spicy Cajun sauce. Enjoy this meal with unlimited green papaya salad, prawn crackers, fried wontons, seafood laksa, mango sticky rice, brewed iced tea and steamed rice. Available every day from 12pm to 11pm. Prices from only Dh189 per person.

Teppanyaki Nights at Minato Japanese Restaurant

Image Credit: Supplied

Get your chopsticks and feast over Japanese grills as well as fresh handmade sushi and sashimi, desserts, drinks and so much more! Available on weekdays 6pm-11pm, and weekends 12pm-4pm and 6pm-11pm. Prices from Dh199 per person.

Unlimited Korean BBQ Grills at Sumibiya