Residents are taking advantage of the pleasant weather to spend quality time outdoors with family and friends. The chill in the air makes it a great time to go camping over the weekend.

Winter camps pop up in Dubai deserts every year as the official winter camping season starts in October and lasts till the end of April. Dubai Municipality has reserved a swathe of desert in Al Aweer winter camps zone located off Emirates Road, but campers are required to follow a set of guidelines or face fines.

Most people prefer to drive into the desert and get a bonfire and barbecue going. Photographers Ahmed Ramzan and Ahmed Kutty take a look.

‘One karak chai’: Residents order their favourite beverage at Shabab Al Khan cafeteria on a windy day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Arif Abdullah can’t wait to enjoy his tea at a winter camp near Emirates Road in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Memories are made of moments like these: A group of friends camp out in the desert of Sharjah off Maliha Road. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
There’s nothing like a bonfire in the desert on a wintery night. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
When the weather is this good you have to make time for it like this family at Al Khan beach in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A man waits for his catch at the Abu Dhabi Corniche. For some, there’s no better activity than going fishing when the weather beckons. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
A man feeds migratory birds as he soaks up the sunset at Al Khan beach during breezy weather in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News