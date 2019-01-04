Residents are taking advantage of the pleasant weather to spend quality time outdoors with family and friends. The chill in the air makes it a great time to go camping over the weekend.
Winter camps pop up in Dubai deserts every year as the official winter camping season starts in October and lasts till the end of April. Dubai Municipality has reserved a swathe of desert in Al Aweer winter camps zone located off Emirates Road, but campers are required to follow a set of guidelines or face fines.
Most people prefer to drive into the desert and get a bonfire and barbecue going. Photographers Ahmed Ramzan and Ahmed Kutty take a look.