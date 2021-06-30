Image Credit: Everyday Roastery

Highlight Everyday Roastery only uses 100 per cent Arabica Specialty Coffee that are locally roasted for freshness. The company’s most ordered coffees are Cappuccino, Spanish latte, along with the croissant and there are more than 25 drinks with hundreds of customisations for each.

Love coffee? Well, you should probably read this!

The pandemic has brought about changes, and yes, even in the way we consume coffee. While we started spending more time at home, we began to “explore” new ways to enjoy our morning – or anytime of the day – coffee.

Leading food delivery app talabat reported that online delivery coffee orders grew by over 60 per cent in the UAE in April and May 2021 compared to the same period last year.

You would be justified in thinking that the experience could only be had at a good coffee shop. But think again. Everyday Roastery was introduced on the talabat app in the second half of 2020, and the perfect ingredient to making a cup of coffee you can enjoy at the comfort of your home comes with a few secrets!

What is Everyday Roastery?

Everyday Roastery is a virtual coffee brand developed only for delivery and is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain only on the talabat app. Coffee lovers can order coffee from the comfort of their homes in a few quick taps. That's not all; Everyday Roastery is also a concept developed with the aspiration to recreate the way coffee is delivered and to lead the fourth wave, which is all about quality, variety and self-expression that are all part of the brand's DNA.

But first, let’s take a step back. Did you know that the history of coffee evolved in waves?

In the first wave, coffee was like any common commodity: It has to be easily available and quality was not an issue. Terms like ‘premium’ and ‘gourmet’ were unheard of. Origin, blend and quality sourcing were not important. No wonder, the coffee tasted like it came from a factory, not a farm.

The rise of a young and aspirational society, however, made coffee-drinking an experience, thus leading to the second wave. This saw large chains making efforts to appeal to a wider customer base in a charming retail environment. This wave saw coffee being offered in different sizes, flavours and types. Picture enjoying a caramel ice blended coffee beverage served by a friendly barista on a leather couch in a dimly-lit environment.

While this experience is loved by many, it lacked sophistication, which is essentially what drove the third wave in the coffee experience. Now, purists want to know about bean origin, quality score, roasting profile and manual brewing methods that allows the flavor profile of the coffee itself to be the centre of the show. This wave focuses on educating coffee drinkers about the full process from crop to cup.

The quick commerce industry is still booming, and coffee’s the next big thing. We’re so glad to have spotted the demand for great coffee served any way and we’re so proud of how the Everyday brand has developed over the last 12 months. - Head of Everyday Roastery - MENA

While the first three waves, as the industry describes them, define trends in consumer behaviour, the fourth and current wave stands out because it is driven by q-commerce, which is all about high quality, affordability and speed of delivery, which is where Everyday Roastery excels as a brand.

The Head of Everyday Roastery MENA, commented: “The quick commerce industry is still booming, and coffee’s the next big thing. We’re so glad to have spotted the demand for great coffee served any way and we’re so proud of how the Everyday brand has developed over the last 12 months.”

Image Credit: Everyday Roastery

How is Everyday Roastery owning the fourth wave?

The way coffee is ordered from a coffee shop is different to the way coffee is ordered online, presenting a gap for delivery-only coffee, and there is a lot of science in how delivery-only coffee is made. Everyday Roastery makes its coffee especially for those who want to consume coffee outside of a coffeeshop (because hot coffee is not supposed to be served less than hot, right?) – it is brewed at higher temperatures and served in special cups that keep the coffee hot for longer.

Everyday Roastery only uses 100 per cent Arabica Specialty Coffee that are locally roasted for freshness. The company’s most ordered coffees are Cappuccino, Spanish latte, along with the croissant and there are more than 25 drinks with hundreds of customisations for each.

Online coffee delivery is experiencing a global boom as caffeine lovers adapt to receiving their favourite coffee - hot or iced - at their door in a matter of minutes. It is the speed of delivery that differentiates Everyday Roastery from other coffee houses, in addition to the variety of blends it offers to match every taste.

Image Credit: Everyday Roastery

Every day is coffee day!

Everyday Roastery seeks to cater to the different reasons people enjoy coffee and their different moods, highlighting energy, focus, comfort, treat, habit, break and sharing, which they have reflected in their unique branding.

“We built our brand around days of the week: everyone has a preferred coffee moment. Our first big campaign built on that idea, attaching seven key coffee moods to Everyday, showing that we deliver to suit their mood. Everyday Roastery is for you, and we really want to make that clear to every user, whether they order every day or once a year.” said the Brand Content Manager.

When browsing the Everyday Roastery menu on the talabat app, coffee lovers will notice that traditional coffee is just the start. Anyone can order everything, from white chocolate iced blends (frappes) to soft drinks and even an extensive bakery including croissants, cookies and sandwiches.