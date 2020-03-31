Image Credit: Supplied

At Papa John’s UAE, the health and safety of our customers, team and local communities are always our top priority.

We appreciate that you place your trust in us and work hard to ensure that the very highest standards are adhered to every day.

We also understand that we are all living in extraordinary circumstances and so we have taken additional measures to enhance the procedures already in place.

• All our food will be delivered with a Quality Guarantee seal. This is a sticker that will be placed on each box as soon as your order leaves the oven and will be intact on delivery as an additional reassurance that your order has been prepared and fulfilled with minimal contact. This gives you extra confidence that your pizza has not been touched from the moment it left our oven until you open the box.

• You can also choose Contact-Free delivery to give you even more peace of mind. This service will come at no additional charge, simply mention “Contact-Free” via the Comments field just before completing the order on our New Papa John’s Pizza UAE App or inform the Call Center (600520001) while ordering. The driver will stay a minimum of two metres away when you collect your order. To ensure that this is truly contact-free, payment should be made online on the App. We cannot accept cash payments for Contact-Free delivery.

You can rest assured, all our staff are trained on food-safety awareness and required to frequently wash their hands per prescribed guidelines. Post each hand-wash, our staff are required to sanitise their hands using compliant sanitiser. Our staff are also required to undergo a body temperature check upon joining their shift. Staff member registering a temperature greater than 37.5 degrees Celsius will have to report to a doctor instead of joining their shift.

We thank you for being our customer. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that we have the very best measures in place to serve you and our communities, especially those who are working tirelessly to keep us well.

And we send our best wishes to you, your friends and family,

Tapan Vaidya