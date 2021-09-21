Image Credit: Supplied

There’s something in the air in Dubai. The Expo is around the corner, the Ain Dubai and Madame Tussauds are set to launch - there’s a buzz of excitement that’s hard to miss and everyone’s ready to embrace the good times again!

In fact, going by history, the mood shift could very well pave the way for round two of the golden 1920s era that saw an explosion of celebrations after the end of First World War.

And way back then, nowhere symbolised this carefree spirit more than Cuba’s electric capital, Havana, earning itself a reputation as a jet-setter playground with hotels, restaurants, night clubs and bars springing up to welcome the likes of glamorous stars like Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra.

Fast forward to 2021, Caesars Palace Dubai’s authentic Latin Bar, Havana Social Club is gearing up to put the sparkle back into life with a big dollop of Latino passion. Located in the heart of the luxurious lifestyle resort on Bluewaters, this exciting venue transports guests to the vibrant streets of the Cuban capital with a lively ambiance that perfectly captures the essence of the city’s golden years.

Guests can lose themselves in the full Latin experience of Cuban bites, iced-cold refreshing beverages, music, dance and live entertainment in this eclectically, vibrant venue. Pick from classic tapas, the must-try pan con tomate, vine tomatoes on sourdough bread with 12-month aged Manchego and not to mention, the scrumptious prawn plancha with garlic- and thyme-marinated prawns and tasty salt cod croquetas.

Dessert lovers are in for a treat too with the traditional crème catalan, baked custard with orange, or the citrusy arroz con leche, cinnamon-infused rice pudding with almond orange crisp. Warning: you’re going to fall in love.

And while you watch the Dubai sun set over the sparkling waters surrounding the island, the Havana Social Club’s talented mixologists will expertly craft any type of beverage. Refreshing mocktails such as the lychee fresco made with lychee syrup, lime, and ginger ale, and Canchanchara lemonade - lime juice and honey syrup served with tonic water - are simply next level.

To keep the fiesta vibe going, turn weeknights into the weekend with the You make me go LOCO Night every Wednesday from 7pm-10pm and enjoy unlimited classic and flavoured beverages, plus a bowl of patatas bravas for just Dh149 for ladies and Dh199 for gents.

You can shake off the stress of 2020 for good with Havana Social Club’s weekly line-up of great events and promotions such as the Alma Latina Ladies Night on Monday, where senoritas can treat themselves to unlimited house beverages (including sparkles) for Dh150 and a portion of any tapas from 7pm-10pm. The great news is any workday can have a Cuban vibe, as the Havana O’clock Happy Hour features 30 per cent off on all food and beverages from 5pm-8pm.

It is finally time to meet up with Dubai friends, old and new, and make fresh memories. It’s time to savour the good life once again – Vamos a la Havana!