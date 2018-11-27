Which brings us, sighing from exhaustion, to ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’, a film that introduces us to the third Lisbeth Salander in eight years — and if Sony, the studio backing it, has its way, hopefully the last — kicking off a definitive new franchise. Stieg Larsson’s best-selling ‘Millennium’ series was first transplanted to the screen in 2009 with all three books adapted and released within months, introducing star Noomi Rapace to Hollywood. Just two years later, Sony lured David Fincher to an English-language take on the first novel, scoring Rooney Mara an Oscar nomination, and while box office results were decent, they weren’t quite decent enough to justify a $90 million budget. It meant that despite interest from Mara a sequel fell through and instead a cheaper option came to fruition. With half the budget, Evil Dead remake director Fede Alvarez took the helm and rather than continue with the original planned trilogy, the fourth book was chosen, written by David Lagercrantz long after Larsson’s death.