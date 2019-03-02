Just to reassure you: Madea does not die in ‘A Madea Family Funeral’. That would be too much to bear. But Tyler Perry — the character’s creator and alter ego, and the writer, director and producer of this movie — has said that it will be her last film appearance. (She has been in 10 previous live-action features, starting with ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ in 2005.) We’ll see how that goes — nothing in this world is more revocable than a pop-culture retirement — but the moviegoing public must prepare to let go of one of its 21st-century touchstones.