With more than 50 sculptures - made from 5,000 tonnes of ice - arranged beautifully at the venue, the Ice Park is a wonder to behold. In its second season, the park has swapped man-made wonders for the wonders of the wild. So instead of architectural delights such as Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, you get to see Arabian horses, mountain gazelles, camels and falcons sharing space with Shaikh Zayed Mosque, the only sculpture remaining from the first season.