Located at BMC — Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, is the Paley Middle East Clinic that has ushered in a new era of orthopedic excellence in the region. One year since its establishment, this clinic has carved a niche for itself in offering cutting-edge treatments for complex orthopedic conditions. With the establishment of the Paley Middle East Clinic, BMC has become a destination for complex orthopedic care in the UAE.

Led by the esteemed Dr. Paley, a leader in the field of orthopedic surgery, the clinic has been guided by a commitment to clinical competence as well as excellent quality and outcomes since its inception. Dr. Paley is the Founder and Director of the Paley Institute in Florida, US. He is recognized around the world for his expertise in limb lengthening, deformity reconstruction, and joint preservation in the upper and lower limbs of children and adults. Alongside Dr. Paley, the medical team comprising orthopedic experts, including Dr. Michael Uglow, Dr. David Feldman, Dr. Matthew Dobbs, Dr. Claire Shannon, Dr. Kaveh Asadi, Dr. Katherine Miller, Dr. Arun R. Hariharan and Dr. Simone Battibugli offer their services to the patients at the Paley Middle East Clinic.

Dr. Dror Paley

Established as part of BMC’s focus on complex care and pediatric sub-specialties, the clinic set up in collaboration with Dr. Dror Paley has had a profound impact on patients from near and far. In the first 12 months, the experts at the clinic catered to over 3500+ patients and performed over 300 surgeries. The past year has been marked by a diverse range of cases, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities for innovation. From post-traumatic injuries to neuromuscular conditions and congenital disorders such as skeletal dysplasia, the team has treated a wide range of cases.

“As we reflect on our journey over the past year at the Paley Middle East Clinic at BMC, we are reminded of the transformative power of perseverance, innovation, and dedication to our patients. Each success story is a testament to the incredible teamwork and commitment to excellence that define our clinic. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to redefine possibilities in orthopedic care and continue making a profound impact on the lives of our patients,” said Dr. Paley.

Celebrating success stories

Among the many success stories, several standout cases exemplify the clinic’s dedication to transformative care. A 15-year-old girl from Egypt, despite prior surgeries, faced a 10-cm leg length discrepancy and a deformed hip joint. Dr. Paley’s expertise in pelvic support osteotomy and intramedullary nail insertion corrected her deformities, offering renewed hope. Similarly, a 10-year-old from Cyprus with severe Perthes disease received soft tissue release and distraction surgery, aiming to restore hip mobility. An 18-year-old Emirati boy with Meier-Gorlin syndrome underwent intricate limb correction surgeries, showcasing the clinic’s comprehensive approach to identifying all deformities and planning surgical correction to rectify all component problems in one surgery. Additionally, a four-year-old Emirati girl benefited from innovative tibia correction, while a 21-year-old with cerebral palsy underwent extensive lower limb surgeries for improved mobility. These cases highlight the clinic’s commitment to personalized care, delivering transformative treatments to patients in the region. In addition, milestones such as the introduction of surgical techniques like the lengthening of bones using new-generation electromagnetic lengthening nails underscore the clinic’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of orthopedic care. A new system of guided growth using plates specifically designed at the Paley Institute in the US has also been introduced at the clinic.

Dr. Michael Uglow

“Our commitment to collaboration enables us to conduct video consultations with patients worldwide and share clinical insights with esteemed partners in the US. This real-time exchange of expertise ensures our patients access the best surgical options promptly, empowering them on their journey to recovery,” said Dr. Uglow, Director of Paley Middle East Clinic and Consultant Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery.

Advancing orthopaedic care in the UAE

The one-year milestone of the Paley Middle East Clinic signifies a monumental leap forward in advancing orthopedic care in the UAE and the broader Middle East region. By bringing world-class expertise closer to home, the clinic is not only empowering UAE residents but also attracting medical tourists from around the globe. Its dedication to clinical competence and good outcomes is elevating the standard of care and cementing the country’s position as a premier destination for complex orthopedic treatments.

Today, the clinic caters to a diverse array of patients from many countries near and far. Patients have consulted from all over the MENA region, further afield in Africa, Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Asia and particularly Russia and China. The clinic’s role in supporting patients from around the world aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global healthcare hub.

Setting new goals

Looking ahead to the future, the Paley Middle East Clinic remains committed to expanding its services and pushing the boundaries of orthopedic innovation. In 2024, it aims to introduce specialized services including spinal care, multidisciplinary neuromuscular services and peripheral nerve treatments, further solidifying its position as a leader in orthopedic care.