To mark the occasion, Advanced Media is organising the Cine2022 digital cinema community event at its showroom, where visitors can engage in dialogue with industry experts about the latest advancements in digital cinema. Held from March 17-19, 2pm to 8pm, the event includes eight workshops of 90 minutes each with trainers from different areas of production covering a range of topics from how to do an 8K project, HDR, choosing the right lenses, colour grading, and using RGB lighting for production. The entire 1,500-sqm showroom will be converted into a sort of carnival-themed space that would showcase the range in digital cinema, as well as the evolution of cinema. Advanced Media will provide conference rooms for seminars, presentations, and meetings. Workshops and other networking activities will be accommodated within its new premises as well.

Despite the event being vendor agnostic by nature, some brands which Advanced Media represents like Sony, Manfrotto, RED, Zeiss, DJI, Astera and Seinheiser will have prominent presence at the event, especially at the two designated sets specifically designed to showcase the variety and capability of equipment. Most notable inclusion at Cine2022 will be the introduction of Sony Venice 2, Sony’s latest high-end cinematography camera which is scheduled to be released later this year, but Advanced Media has secured the opportunity for cinematographers to get an exclusive hands-on experience for the first time in the Middle East.

Kaveh Farnam, Co-founder and CEO, notes that in recent years it has become clear that clients and suppliers prefer community-scaled events that enable them to network and engage in dialogue with customers in a more laidback setting as opposed to large-scale exhibitions that focus predominately on product launches and trainings. “The aim is for this showcase to be perceived as a digital cinema event rather than an Advanced Media event,” says Farnam. Alaa Al Rantisi, Co-founder and Managing Director, further emphasised the role of Advanced Media in creating a community of like-minded digital cinema enthusiasts by mentioning that “the pandemic made us all realise that it is only with the strength and support of a community that all businesses can thrive. We see it as our duty to use our resources to establish and bring this community together.”

Advanced Media expects to host between 300 and 500 people at the event and up to 50 attendees for each workshop. Cine2022 will be following local and international guidelines regarding the covid-19 pandemic to ensure healthy and safe experience for everyone. Details about all the workshops can be found here.

Growing together

Alaa Al Rantisi (left), Managing Director, and Kaveh Farnam, CEO, co-founded Advanced Media in 2002. Image Credit: Supplied

Founded back in 2002 by Kaveh Farnam and Alaa Al Rantisi, Advanced Media is more than just a distributor, and strives to bring additional value to its wide spectrum of creative consumers, artists, entrepreneurs, and professionals, while also offering solutions that encourage and contribute to future advancements in media. Apart from representing more than 100 prominent brands including Sony Professional Solutions, Zeiss, DJI, Hasselblad, Manfrotto, Profoto and RED, the company also covers everything from consultancy, training and sales to installation, service, and maintenance.

“Alaa and I both immigrated to Dubai in pursuit of a brighter future and better opportunities as we both came from countries where our options were limited to none. Prior to founding Advanced Media, we were both employed in very similar companies, so we had met during many exhibitions and such. In our numerous interactions, we both recognised how our respective employers were not responding to the ever-changing needs and demands of the market and the steady and speedy growth of Dubai as they should. We had a more progressive and flexible business model in mind that perhaps came about because of our shared values, views, and vision,” says Farnam, reflecting on the past two decades of the company’s growth. Al Rantisi attributes Advanced Media’s success to the favourable commercial environment and exemplary leadership in Dubai, which have not only been a major driving force for the business but also a great motivator and example to follow. “There has also been a steady and successful growth in establishing media and supporting media in the region. We were fortunate to be in Dubai at the start of this development and share a similar background in media. We were also lucky that our knowledge and passion was recognised and supported by media giants such as Sony Middle East from the start,” Al Rantisi adds.

Be part of the celebrations

Advanced Media is offering the general public also a chance to be a part of the 20th anniversary celebrations by giving away a range of products. On March 14th, the company will post details about the products on their Instagram account. For a chance to win, you will have to follow this account on Instagram and comment on the post. Five winners will be selected at random on March 25th. Winners will be invited to the Advanced Media Showroom to collect their prizes.

Below are the 5 products that are part of the anniversary giveaway.

Rode Vlogger ios

Image Credit: Supplied

Manfrotto MA3-BP-BF Bag

Image Credit: Supplied

Goodx TL30-K2

Image Credit: Supplied

DJI OM5

Image Credit: Supplied

Manfrotto MK290XTA3-BH