Method

COASTAL 'DE ESQUINA' CEVICHE OF OCTOPUS AND TUNA

OCTOPUS CEVICHE Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

1. For the octopus: In a pot, add the water, soy sauce, rice, white radish. Once the water is boiling, add the octopus and let it cook for 35 minutes. Then, cut the octopus into thin slices and set them aside in the chiller.

2. Chop the tuna into cubes and set it aside in the chiller.

3. For the tiger's milk: Chop the following ingredients for mirepoix: red onion, celery, garlic, coriander, red pepper, ginger.

4. Place the ingredients in a bowl and add the salt. Mix all the ingredients and let them rest for 5 minutes.

5. Add the lime juice and fish broth, and mix all the ingredients again. Blend the mix for 5 seconds at maximum speed. Then, strain the tiger's milk and set it aside in the chiller.

6. For sweet potato: Chop sweet potato into sticks. Place them in a pot with 300 ml of orange juice, 150 grams of sugar, 2 grams of cloves and 4 grams of cinnamon stick. Boil the sweet potato for 10 minutes until it is cooked, then set it aside in the chiller.

7. For Aja Amarillo oil: In a frying pan, place yellow pepper paste and olive oil. Cook over low heat for 30 minutes, Then, strain it and set it aside in the chiller.

8. For rice cracker and Nori: Cook white rice in 250 ml of water. Blend the rice with a little bit of water so that it acquires the texture of a puree. Then, place it on a flat oven plate and spread it out. Add nori powder and salt. Cook it in an oven at 90 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Fry the rice cracker in hot oil at 180 degrees, then set it aside in a bowl.

9. Thoroughly clean the head of the squid. Marinate it with lemon, soy sauce, and garlic paste and add some flour. Fry it in hot oil until crisp.

10. Now it’s time for plating! In a bowl, add the tuna, octopus, salt and lime. Mix the ingredients and add chilli chopped in brunoise cut, finely sliced cilantro, finely sliced red onion and tiger's milk.

11. Taste and adjust the seasoning then serve on a cold plate, and add the rice cracker, sweet potato, fried squid, La Yu oil (Japanese chilli oil) and yellow pepper oil on one side. Decorate it with thin slices of spring onion and hydrated seaweed or wakame.

SEABREAM CEVICHE FROM THE ANDES

seabream ceviche andes Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

1. Cut the fish into cubes and set it aside in the chiller.

2. For tiger’s milk: Chop the following ingredients for mirepoix: red onion, celery, garlic, coriander, red pepper, ginger. Place the ingredients in a bowl and add the salt. Mix all the ingredients and let them rest for 5 minutes.

3. Add the lime juice and fish broth, and mix all the ingredients again. Blend the mix for 5 seconds at maximum speed. Then, strain the tiger's milk and set it aside in the chiller.

4. To make black chili oil, cook the red pepper and vegetable oil in the oven for 30 minutes at 180 degrees. Once cooked, blend the red peppers and strain the mix. set it aside in the chiller.

5. To make the rocoto emulsion, in a pan, cook the red onion, garlic, olive oil and hot pepper paste (rocoto paste) over low heat for 10 minutes. Then, blend the ingredients with a little olive oil until pureed. Set aside the mix in the chiller.

6. Cook the amaranth, once it’s cooked blend the amaranth with a little bit of water so that it acquires the texture of a puree. Then, place it on a flat oven plate and spread it out. Add chopped chulpi corn on top of the amaranth puree. Cook it in the oven at 90 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Set it aside it in a bowl.

7. Cook the choclo corn in boiling water until it is soft. For dried corn, such as chulpi corn, purple corn, white corn, saqsa corn, checche corn and gold corn, cook it in hot oil at 180 degrees. Then, set aside the corn in a bowl.

8. Deep fry the dill and set it aside in a bowl.

9. Cook the flour tortilla in the oven until it turns darker in colour. Then, blend it until it becomes a powder. Set aside the powder in a bowl.

10. In a bowl, place 90 grams of fish. Add salt and lime and mix for a few seconds. Then, add red chilli chopped into juliennes, fine cuts of coriander, fine cuts of red onion, hot pepper emulsion (rocoto emulsion) and tiger's milk. Taste and adjust the seasoning and serve on a cold plate. On one side of the plate place the 7 kinds of corn and the Amaranth cracker. Add the black chilli oil and the tortilla powder on top of the fish. To finish off the plate and give it some height, we decorate it with the crispy deep-fried dill.

PASSIONFRUIT AND CAMU CAMU SALMON CEVICHE FROM THE AMAZON:

ceviche Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

1. Cure the salmon with salt and sugar in equal amounts. Add lemon and orange zest and cure for one day.

2. Then, dry the salmon and remove the excess liquid. Cut the salmon into cubes and set it aside in the chiller.

3. For the tiger’s milk, cut these vegetables into large brunoise cut of the same size - red onion, celery, garlic, coriander, red pepper and ginger. Place all the vegetables in a bowl and add the salt. Mix the vegetables with the salt and let them rest for 5 minutes.

4. Then, add lemon juice and fish broth. Mix all the ingredients and place them in the blender. Blend the ingredients for about 5 seconds at maximum speed. Then, strain the tiger's milk and set it aside in the chiller.

5. For Panca pepper oil, place panca pepper paste and olive oil in a pan. Cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Then, strain it and set it aside in the chiller.

6. For passion fruit and Camu Camu sauce, place the passion fruit juice, honey, camu camu powder and strawberry puree in a bowl.

7. Mint cream: Blanch the mint leaves in boiling water for 5 to 8 seconds and quickly chill them in ice water. Then, once they are cold, thoroughly drain them and put them in the blender. Add the oil and white sugar to the blender, and blend all the ingredients until the mix emulsifies. Then, set aside the mix in the chiller.

8. Mint Oil: Once again, blanch the mint leaves in boiling water for 5 to 8 seconds, and quickly put them in the blender. Blend the leaves along with vegetable oil for about 5 minutes. Then, strain the mix and set aside the oil in the chiller.

9. Banana leaf powder: Dehydrate 200 grams of banana leaves and 100 grams of mint leaves. Place both ingredients in the blender. Blend the ingredients until the mix becomes a fine green powder. You can also buy it in the store or buy dehydrated banana leaf and powder it.

10. Cut banana slices and fry them until crisp. Add salt and set them aside in a bowl.

11. Chop the yucca into sticks and fry them in oil until they are crisp. Add salt and set them aside in a bowl.

12. For plating, red chilli chopped in brunoise cut, fine cuts of coriander and banana powder. Mix the ingredients and add the passion fruit and Camu Camu sauce along with tiger's milk. Taste and adjust the seasoning and serve on a cold plate. On one side of the plate, place the cassava sticks and the banana chips with the mint cream. Add the panca pepper oil and mint oil. To finish off the plate and give it some height, we decorate it with palm heart slices on top.