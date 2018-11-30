Ingredients
- 225gm of all-purpose flour sifted with 1tspn baking powder and 1tspn baking soda
- 225gm unsalted butter very soft
- 150gm Caster sugar
- 50gm Brown sugar
- 25gm of sugar made into caramelised sauce
- 4 big eggs
- 2 tspn of vanilla essence
- 3 tblspn of milk or 2 tblspn cream
- Oven pre-heated to 180°C
It's been a labour of love, discovering the right balance of ingredients for a cake. Not too dense, but with enough body to make it satisfying. I am not one for icing, prefer fresh cream and toffee sauce as topping, but shouldn't be too sweet. The result is this cake.
Important note: All ingredients have to be at room temperature before starting, including eggs, butter and even the caramel sauce
Method
Beat butter and sugar till light and airy.
Add eggs one by one.
Whip up.
Add vanilla essence. Whip.
Add flour sifted with baking powder and soda. Bit by bit.
Add milk/cream alternately.
Finally add the caramel sauce.
Add batter with spatula.
Bake at 180° for 50+ minutes or more depending on your oven.
Check for done by insterting a wooden kebab skewer in the center. If it comes out with a few crums attached, it is done Then take it out.
Cool, slice and serve.
Serving suggestion: With a dollop of whipped unsweetened double cream or homemade custard (will give recipe in the coming weeks).