Method

Take a clean mixing bowl. Add the flour, salt, butter, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and mix well, till you get a granular texture. Do not use a heavy hand, be light. Otherwise the biscuits will become chewy - not the texture you are aiming for.

Then add the cream and gather the dough till it forms a ball. Mix it gently. You can divide it into two. Flatten into discs. Cover in butter paper and let it rest for about 15 minutes in the freezer.

Take a disc out, roll it into quarter inch thickness on a gently powdered surface. Use a pizza cutter to make squares. Sprinkle with the sea salt crystals. Lightly press them, so that they stay but don't sink in. Gently lift the biscuits, place on butter paper or a flat baking tray and bake at 180C for 20 minutes.

The biscuits will puff up and turn lightly golden. You might need to bake for a few minutes longer, depending on your oven and the heat distribution within.

Freshly baked cheese biscuits are great as a mid-evening treat Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed