Three fiery, fabulous new pizzas to sample Image Credit: Supplied/Giovan Paz

“Do you have anything hotter?” It’s a question commonly asked of Pizza Hut staff in the UAE, a place populated by a broad range of people from different cultures, backgrounds and ethnicities. While everyone loves a delicious pie loaded with cheese, encircled by a toasty crust and topped with yummy ingredients, some of us like things a little hotter.

Finally, Pizza Hut has answered that call with three delicious additions to its menu. The three new pizzas promise to bring the heat – and they’re available from today.

Spicy Tandoori Paneer

With plentiful red and green chillies, this vegetarian option is the hottest of the lot Image Credit: Supplied

The hottest of the trio thanks to liberal helpings of finely diced green and red chillies baked in, the vegetarian Spicy Tandoori Paneer pizza is set to be a favourite for all heat-seekers, herbivores and carnivores alike.

The squares of cottage cheese offer a pleasing consistency that dovetails nicely with the hotter ingredients around them. You’ve heard of melt-in-your-mouth food – this meat-free pizza takes the temperature up a few degrees with some mirch that could actually melt your mouth.

Red Pepper Chicken

Lots of red bell pepper and a spicy drizzle make this one ideal of middle-of-the-road spiceheads Image Credit: Supplied

For those who appreciate spice but don’t want to go in too hard, the Red Pepper Chicken pizza promises a reasonable – but not overpowering – degree of heat in every bite, thanks to its tasty fiery drizzle. There’s plenty of red bell pepper here, along with chunks of chicken and diced up mushroom for that eastern flavour.

Mexicana Chicken

The Mexicana Chicken: sour cream and a chilli-infused based make a wonderful pairing Image Credit: Supplied