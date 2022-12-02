Prep 20 m
Cook 1h
Serves
6
Ingredients

    For the rice: 

    1 kg Basmati rice

    75 gms local ghee

    2 tbsp salt

    2 ½ tbsp Machbous spices mix

    75 gms tomato paste

    15 gms chopped coriander

    2 to 3 whole dried lemons

    1 ½ kgs chopped tomatoes

    80 gms chopped onions

    1.5 l chicken stock

    1 tsp Bezar spice (Emirati spice mix)

    3 to 4 bay leaves

     

    For the chicken: 

    3 kgs Fresh chicken (cut in quarters)

    20 gms saffron

    3 tsp salt

    1 tsp Bezar spice (Emirati spice mix)

    1 tsp tbsp Machbous spice mix (store bought)

    2 kg Emirati ghee

    1 tsp turmeric powder

    2 tbsp lemon juice

     

    For garnishing:

    Fried cashew nuts

    Crispy fried onions

    Fried pine nuts

    Chopped coriander

    2 to 3 dates

Method

Cooking the chicken:

1. In a baking tray, place the chicken and add all the spices on the top. Mix well to coat the chicken thoroughly. (Here's a recipe for making Bezar - an Emirati spice mix).

2. Roast in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180 °C.

Making the rice:

1. Wash the rice and let it to soak for 30 minutes.

2. Heat a pot with local ghee. Add the chopped onions and dried lemons, and sauté until the onions are golden brown in colour.

3. Add the spices, tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, chopped coriander and sauté together.

4. Add water to the pot and bring it to a boil then add the rice and bring it to a boil again, and cook till the water has reduced and the rice is almost cooked.

5. Cover the pot with a lid and keep aside for 20 minutes to finish cooking in the residual heat.

6. Once cooked, place the cooked chicken on top of the rice and garnish with the onions, nuts, coriander and dates.

Chef Saud Al Matrooshi

He is the Executive Chef at Emirates Flight Catering.

