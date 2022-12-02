Method

Cooking the chicken:

1. In a baking tray, place the chicken and add all the spices on the top. Mix well to coat the chicken thoroughly. (Here's a recipe for making Bezar - an Emirati spice mix).

2. Roast in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 180 °C.

Making the rice:

1. Wash the rice and let it to soak for 30 minutes.

2. Heat a pot with local ghee. Add the chopped onions and dried lemons, and sauté until the onions are golden brown in colour.

3. Add the spices, tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, chopped coriander and sauté together.

4. Add water to the pot and bring it to a boil then add the rice and bring it to a boil again, and cook till the water has reduced and the rice is almost cooked.

5. Cover the pot with a lid and keep aside for 20 minutes to finish cooking in the residual heat.

6. Once cooked, place the cooked chicken on top of the rice and garnish with the onions, nuts, coriander and dates.

Chef Saud Al Matrooshi He is the Executive Chef at Emirates Flight Catering.

Share your recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com