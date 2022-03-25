Method

1. Combine milk, flour, eggs, butter, and white sugar together in a bowl. Mix until the batter becomes smooth and free of lumps.

2. In the meantime, grate the lemon and orange zest and set aside.

3. Use a strainer and strain the batter mix to get a velvety texture, into another bowl.

4. Next, add the lemon and orange zest, vanilla pod, and white egg foam to the bowl. Note: To make the egg white, remove the yolks and whip the egg white until stiff peaks are formed. Combine them until all ingredients are infused. Do not whisk too fast or slow, just about smooth.

5. Pre-heat the waffle maker or iron, ladle the batter, one spoon at a time, onto the waffle maker and close the lid. Wait until the waffles turn golden brown and carefully remove them.

6. To serve, place the waffle onto a plate and top it off with fresh berries, peach compote, sauce and some icing sugar to dust.

Serve warm and enjoy!