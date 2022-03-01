Method

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the baking powder, baking soda, flour, coconut flour and sugar.

2. Whisk slightly until all ingredients are equally combined.

3. In a separate bowl, gently whisk together the egg, essence and both milks until well combined.

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and slowly whisk in the wet ingredients.

5. Whisk together until there are no lumps. Keep aside.

6. In your frying pan, add the butter over a medium heat and wait for the butter to start bubbling.

7. Carefully ladle four equal dollops of the pancake mix into the pan and continue to cook over a low to medium heat.

8. Keep an eye on the pancakes and once you start to see air bubbles forming on the top of the pancakes, flip them over and cook for another three to four minutes, making sure both sides are golden brown.

9. Stack in whichever way you like and garnish with a simple drizzle of maple syrup or whatever takes your fancy.

10. Serve and enjoy!