Prep 5 m
Cook 10m
Serves
4 fluffy pancakes
Ingredients

    1 egg

    1/4 tsp vanilla essence

    ½ tsp of baking powder (flat)

    ½ tsp of baking soda (flat)

    90 ml full-fat milk

    55 gms flour

    40 gms coconut flour

    100 ml coconut milk

    20 gms sugar

    10 gms unsalted butter

     

    You will also need:

    A mixing bowl

    A whisk

    A non-stick frying pan

    A ladle

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the baking powder, baking soda, flour, coconut flour and sugar.

2. Whisk slightly until all ingredients are equally combined.

3. In a separate bowl, gently whisk together the egg, essence and both milks until well combined.

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and slowly whisk in the wet ingredients.

5. Whisk together until there are no lumps. Keep aside.

6. In your frying pan, add the butter over a medium heat and wait for the butter to start bubbling.

7. Carefully ladle four equal dollops of the pancake mix into the pan and continue to cook over a low to medium heat.

8. Keep an eye on the pancakes and once you start to see air bubbles forming on the top of the pancakes, flip them over and cook for another three to four minutes, making sure both sides are golden brown.

9. Stack in whichever way you like and garnish with a simple drizzle of maple syrup or whatever takes your fancy.

10. Serve and enjoy!

David Howard

Development Chef at Jones the Grocer