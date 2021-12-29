Two star-studded concerts scheduled at Expo 2020 Dubai in the lead up to the New Year have been postponed at the venue.
In a statement issued on its official website, organisers cited ‘unforseen circumstances’ as they called off the concerts that were featuring the Arab singing sensation and the Bollywood music composer and artist.
“We regret to inform our visitors that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Myriam Fares and Amit Trivedi concerts originally scheduled for 29 and 30 December respectively, at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai, will be postponed to 2022,” the statement read.
The statement further added that a new date for the concerts will be announced soon across Expo’s social media channels.
Expo 2020 also stated that scheduled events and performances can be occasionally be cancelled or postponed for various reasons by the venue across its six month run.
Meanwhile, the in the lead up to the Dubai New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities have urged the community to adhere to precautionary measures, both indoors and outdoors, while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks or face a fine of Dh3,000.