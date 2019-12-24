Police said the cause of death is unclear and would need investigation

Television personality, model and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday Image Credit: Facebook/jageejohn

Thiruvananthapuram: Television personality and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead at her home located in Kuravankonam locality of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, police said.

John's body was found in the kitchen of her residence at around 4pm by one of her friends, who then alerted the police.

Police said that the cause of death is yet to be established. There are no visible injury marks on the body.