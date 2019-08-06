Image Credit: Supplied

In a move that could avert a box-office clash during Eid Al Adha of Pakistani films in the UAE, the release of romantic comedy Heer Maan Ja has been postponed by two weeks and its leading stars Hareem Faarooq and Ali Rehman have also postponed their press junket to Dubai on August 8, Gulf News has learnt.

Heer Maan Ja was originally slated to take on Mahira Khan’s festive film Superstar and Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali’s romantic comedy Parey Hut Love, all releasing on August 8th.

According to organisers, the stars Farooq and Rehman are now likely to land in the UAE on August 14 for a press conference to talk up their film, which will now release on August 23 in the UAE cinemas. They will also meet their fans as a part of their promotions.