Raspy voiced pop star Faiza Mujahid is prepping for her new music video for the song Guzray Din.

The singer first shot to fame with Bandeya, from Shoaib Mansoor’s hard-hitting film Khuda Ke Liye in 2007, and later crossed over to Bollywood when her single Jeene De Mujhe was picked for the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-led Pink in 2017.

The song is a “bit of a personal challenge,” she admits, in an exclusive chat with Gulf News tabloid!. Written and composed by the musician Haider Hashmi, who died at the age of 40 in 2014, the song “is beautiful, but at the same time it’s about a memory,” Mujahid says. Hence, the title Guzray Din (Days Gone By).

“I feel that if I make its video, I ought to do justice to it. This seems like a daunting task,” she said.

Mujahid, who last featured in a Farhad Humayun video Kambakht, also spoke of a few projects that are in the pipeline in India. “We are in talks, so I can’t reveal much,” she said.