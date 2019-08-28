American rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers aren’t the sole attraction in the much-anticipated concert series at The Arena On Yas Island on September 4.

Immediately following the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concert on September 4, pop and soul singer Jess Glynne will perform at Bizaar at MAD Yas Island. The British hit-machine, who rose to fame as a featured artist on the singles ‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit and ‘My Love’ by Route 94, will perform on RHCP’s UAE debut night. The Californian rockers will headline the inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a seven-day series of activities taking place around the mixed martial art’s (MMA) event UFC 242 and now the full-line up of performers have been revealed featuring top acts from across the globe.

On September 5, Las Vegas’ Drai’s Beach Club will move into the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr with a pool party headlined by British Drum & Bass (DnB) legends, Rudimental. The ‘Waiting All Night’ stars are expected to perform ‘These Days’, which featured Abu Dhabi Showdown Week artist Jess Glynne. The UK’s DJ Sigala will join Rudimental at the pool party.

On September 6, Iris Beach Club from Lebanon will move into Yas Beach with guest DJ sets by Colombian-American DJ and producer Erick Morilloand British DnB duo Sigma, before rap star Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlsey performs at MAD Yas Island in the evening. Tempah, who claimed an historic double at the 2011 Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single for ‘Pass Out’.

Finally, the post-UFC 242 after party on September 7, will see premier nightlife brand The White Experience at MAD Yas Island for an epic Abu Dhabi Showdown Week send-off featuring American rapper 2 Chainz.

“Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the first of five such mega events we will hold in the UAE capital over the next five years, after signing our partnership deal with UFC. The world-class calibre of artists performing during this inaugural edition is guaranteed to thrill both residents and visitors, and music and MMA fans can look forward to superstars appearing every year,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, in a statement.