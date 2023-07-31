Pop singer Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber are reportedly expecting their first child together after nearly five years of marriage.

According to PopFactions, Hailey was consulting with fertility doctors in December of last year and is now pregnant. It's not clear where the rumour originated from, but a recent photo of the couple's outing has fueled the pregnancy speculation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The pair were recently spotted attending one of Drake's 'It's All a Blur Tour' concerts. During the show at the Barclays Center stadium in New York on July 18, Hailey sparked speculation with a possible tiny baby bump. Viral photos of the 26-year-old model caressing her stomach have fueled pregnancy speculations. Justin, meanwhile, was enjoying the concert while sitting on a giant speaker next to her.

Commenting on the picture, one fan simply point out, "Belly." Another gleefully remarked, "Her hands on her bellyyyy!" A third speculated, "Is she preggers? Looks like."

Some other, however, were skeptical that the photo gave away a hint at Hailey's supposed pregnancy, with one arguing, "I don't think so, she's leaning against the rails in this photo so obv her body is bento in an unnatural position but it's only my opinion, I might be wrong." Another jested, "Me when I eat in burger king."

The couple, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this September, have previously hinted that they're ready for a baby. Back in February, the couple was photographed with their pal's newborn during a tropical vacation. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin was seen holding and kissing the baby on the cheek as they sat at a local restaurant.

Justin also posted a video of Hailey excitedly shouting, "We have a baby!" When her friend asked her, "Whose baby?!" The Rhode skincare founder shouted, "My baby!!!" Justin, however, quickly took down the footage. Later in May, Hailey admitted that she wants "kids so bad."