Dubai: Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines is in talks with American jet manufacturer Boeing Co. to purchase 250 aircraft, the airline’s Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat told media in Dubai on Tuesday.
The announcement from Turkish Airlines comes on the back of a major deal with European plane maker Airbus.
The airline is discussing target prices, commercial terms and the cost of engines for 150 narrow-body MAXs and 75 widebodies, Bolat said on the sidelines of the International Air Travel Association’s (IATA) annual general meeting (AGM).
More to follow…