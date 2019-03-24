Noah Centineo, Ariana Grande and Riverdale were among the winners at the event

Noah Centineo accepts the Favourite Movie Actor award for ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’. Image Credit: AFP

Heartthrobs, pop stars and superheroes were all winners at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019, which took place on March 23 in Los Angeles.

Hosted by DJ Khaled, the show featured live performances by rap trio Migos and the cast of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’.

Award-recipients of the evening included pop star Ariana Grande for Favourite Female Artist, Shawn Mendes for Favourite Male Artist and Maroon 5 for Favourite Music Group. Grande also nabbed the award for Favourite Song for her break-up track — and her first ever No 1 single — ‘Thank U, Next’.

Chris Pratt gets slimed as he accepts the award for Favourite Butt-Kicker for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’. Image Credit: AP/PTI

DJ Khaled shared the Favourite Collaboration award with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Migos member Quavo for their song ‘No Brainer’, beating out tracks such as ‘Girls Like You’ (Maroon 5, Cardi B), ‘I Like It’ (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin) and ‘Sicko Mode’ (Travis Scott, Drake).

Taylor Swift took home the prize for Favourite Global Music Star, representing North America. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Jojo Siwa was named Favourite Social Music Star (YouTuber David Dobrik won the Favourite Social Star award) and 17-year-old Billie Eilish was named Favourite Breakout Artist.

From the small screen, newcomer Noah Centineo won for his performance as Peter Kavinsky in the Netflix film ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’. Joey King won for her role as Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans in ‘The Kissing Booth’. From the big screen, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ won Favourite Movie while its star Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man) won Favourite Superhero.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and the cast of "Fuller House" accept the award Favorite Funny TV show on stage during the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Image Credit: AFP

‘Riverdale’ won Favourite TV Drama, ‘Fuller House’ took home gold for Favourite Funny TV Show and ‘America’s Got Talent’ was the top choice for reality shows (and TV judges). Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres was chosen as Favourite TV Host for her series ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’.

Chris Pratt was named Favourite Butt-Kicker for his ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ role, beating out star performances by Michael B Jordan in ‘Creed 2’ and Danai Gurira in ‘Black Panther’.