Pop star Katy Perry has been granted a restraining order after she took a man by the name of William Terry to court, reports TMZ.
Terry climbed the fence onto Perry’s property in Los Angeles last week, while the new mum was at home with her one-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
Prior to this, Terry had been posting inappropriate and alarming messages about Perry on social media for months, and had threatened Perry’s actor fiance, writing that he would “snap Orlando Bloom’s neck”. He also wished that Bloom and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and their son, would “catch Covid and die.”
After Terry jumped the fence at Perry’s Beverly Hills home, he refused to leave despite being confronted by security. Terry was placed under citizen’s arrest until the police arrived, according to TMZ.
Allegedly, Terry, who is believed to be homeless, had earlier tried to enter Perry’s property in August, claiming that he had been invited.
A hearing takes place next month. For now, Terry is required to keep 100 yards away from Perry, Bloom, their daughter, and Bloom’s son, Flynn, from his previous marriage.