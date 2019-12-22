Solo digital single titled ‘3X2=6 Part 1’ will be available to listeners on December 26

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is ready to drop some new music before ringing in the new year.

After releasing a mysterious teaser image, the singer confirmed in a tweet that his solo digital single titled ‘3X2=6 Part 1’ will be available to listeners on December 26.

As part of his new upcoming single project series, the BTOB member will be dropping two songs monthly for the next three months. The number ‘6’ may also be in reference to his last name ‘Yook’, which reportedly sounds close to six in Korean.

Under Cube Entertainment, the K-Pop star has been a member of boy group BTOB since 2012. In 2017, Sungjae took part in the group’s solo single project, ‘Piece of BTOB’, having released two songs.