Singer Halsey brought a ray of sunshine to the internet with her announcement that she’s pregnant.
The post on Instagram featured three picture of the ‘Without Me’ singer, one with her in a rainbow top, and a caption that read “Surprise!” Halsey also used the emojis of a baby bottle, rainbow and angelic baby, which led some to allude that her bundle of joy is a ‘rainbow baby’ following her miscarriage in 2015.
She also tagged her boyfriend, screenwriter-producer Alev Aydin, over her baby bump. “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin commented, which Halsey replied to with, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”
In a 2018 interview on talk show ‘The Doctors’, the 26-year-old opened up about her miscarriage and about suffering from endometriosis. The singer had been diagnosed with the painful uterine condition before finding out she was pregnant while on tour.
“The next thing I knew, I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said. “In that moment, I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to have to make that choice ever again — doing what I love, or not being able to because of this disease. So I put my foot down, and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment and had surgery a year ago, and I feel a lot better.”