Britney Spears may be free from her father’s conservatorship rule but Jamie Spears is still demanding his famous daughter’s estate to pay his legal fees.

According to Variety, documents filed last week by Spears’ father petitioned to seek the court’s “confirmation, authorization and direction” for his daughter’s estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship.

Throughout the course of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney’s estate was required to pay all of her father’s legal bills, along with picking up the tab for all of her own legal fees as well as she faced off her father in court to have him removed from the legal arrangement that bound them together.

The pop star’s attorney is calling this request an “abomination.”

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Variety.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does,” he added.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment and hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, resulting in her losing custody of her children.

Britney spoke about the legal arrangement this summer when she filed to be free of her father, calling the conservatorship ‘abusive’. The singer finally gained her freedom in September when a judge suspended her father following her testimony.