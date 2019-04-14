Singer has experienced symptoms since the 2017 attack at her concert in Manchester

US singer Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City.

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has posted images on Instagram showing what she suggests is a scan of her brain after a battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Grande, who has been open about how she has struggled with PTSD symptoms since the 2017 attack at her concert in Manchester, England, shared her brain scans on Thursday in Instagram Stories. One photo showed what she said was a healthy brain compared to a brain with PTSD, and then she posted another image showing her own brain.

“Hilarious and terrifying,” Grande wrote.

She added the images were “not a joke.”

PTSD is a mental-health condition that can develop after a traumatic event, such as a mass shooting, and include symptoms ranging from flashbacks to the event, to nightmares, to severe anxiety and panic attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Doctors diagnose the disorder through a physical exam and psychological evaluation, Mayo said, and treatment typically involves certain types of psychotherapy.

Susan Bookheimer, a professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of California at Los Angeles’s medical school, said that low-resolution scans like the one that Grande appeared to share cannot diagnose or show symptoms of PTSD.

Grande had performed a concert May 22, 2017, at the Manchester Arena. As fans were leaving, a suicide bomber killed nearly two dozen people and injured numerous others.

In a cover interview last year with British Vogue, Grande opened up about the attack and her symptoms of PTSD.