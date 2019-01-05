Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up for the second time, according to multiple sources quoted by Us Weekly.
“They’re done,” a source tells the magazine. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”
Supermodel Hadid and pop star Malik were first linked in November 2015 and split after two years of dating. They announced their breakup in lengthy statements on social media at the time.
“I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik posted in March last year, followed by a similar message from Hadid.
But by April, the couple seemed to get back together, as they were spotted in each other’s arms in New York City.
The rumour mill about their latest split went into overdrive after the couple did not share any photos of each other over the holidays. Hadid spent New Year’s eve at friend Taylor Swift’s party with no sign of Malik.
On December 14, she retweeted a tweet by singer Kehlani that got fans questioning her relationship status.
“I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what I choose for you to know,” the post read. “I do not owe you strength when I am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask.”