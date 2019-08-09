Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a “breathing problem”.
The 86-year-old singer apologised on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He wrote “I’ll be back.”
Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour September 6.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.