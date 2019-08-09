86-year-old singer posts apology, says he need to have his doctor check it out

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, US Country music legend Willie Nelson performs during the "Willie Nelson & Family New Year" concert at Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas. Nelson has canceled the rest of his tour set to run for 30 more shows over a breathing problem. "To my fans, I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I'll be back Love, Willie," the 86-year-old tweeted. / AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO Image Credit: AFP

Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a “breathing problem”.

The 86-year-old singer apologised on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour September 6.